By Prince Okafor

Sanity has been restored at the Murtala Mohammed International Airport, Lagos, as the Aviation workers suspended their strike action.

The workers under the aegis of the National Union of Air Transport Employees and Air Transport Services Senior Staff Association of Nigeria and Air Transport Services Senior Staff Association of Nigeria had suspended operations on Monday, January 23, 2023, over non-payment of salaries.

The development led to flight disruption nationwide as passengers were stranded at the airport.

However, the Deputy General Secretary, ATSSSAN, Frances Akinjole, who confirmed the suspension of strike actions told Vanguard that “The strike action has been suspended, and the management of Nigerian Aviation Handling Company Plc, NACHo have agreed to commence negotiation on the salary issue with us.”