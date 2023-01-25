By Juliet Umeh

Following its adjudged excellent working condition, subsidiary of a leading international tobacco company, Habanera Limited, Japan Tobacco International, JTI, has again been recertified and recognised as one of the 12 Nigerian Top Employers by the Amsterdam-based Top Employer Institute for the 4thconsecutive year. It was also recognised as a top employer for the 9th consecutive year.

The Top Employer certification is awarded by the Top Employers Institute, which conducts annual international audit of leading employers around the world.

The research firm assesses participating companies in nine key areas: talent strategy, workforce planning, on-boarding; learning and development, performance management, leadership development.

The latest certification recognises the excellent working conditions provided at the organisation as excelling in each of the assessment categories, which included outstanding HR policies and practices, employee well being, diversity and inclusion and exceptional learning and development opportunities.

Speaking on the recognition, the General Manager of JTI’s entity in Nigeria, Mr. Thomas Adams, said: “We are extremely delighted to be recertified by Top Employer Institute as a Top Employer both in Nigeria and globally. This award is a confirmation of the efficiency of our people’s policies, which continue to create an optimal environment for our talents to grow, thrive and fulfil their potential”.

“At JTI, investment in our people is at the heart of everything we do. From the provision of equal opportunities, an open environment, development programmes and to general employee well being initiatives, we continue to offer the right resources for our people to attain their personal and career aspirations.

“This latest award will push us to continue prioritising our people by keeping them safe, engaged and inspired towards ensuring JTI remains a great place to work for our valued talents and an attractive destination for future talents.”