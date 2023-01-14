By Chioma Onuegbu Uyo

THE Special Assistant to governor Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom State on Research and Documentation , Mr. Essien Ndueso on Friday disclosed that former president Goodluck Jonathan will on Monday commission the completed 1.15km

Afi-Ukontighe Bridge in Mbo local government area.

Ndueso, who disclosed this to newsmen during inspection tour ahead of the inauguration, noted that the Bridge was among the projects inherited by the current administration from the past administration.

He explained that the Bridge which is a part of 19km of the Etebi-Enwang Road, is among over 40 nearly completed and completed bridges executed by governor Emmanuel’s administration across the 31 LGAs of the state.

His words: ” This bridge as you all know was started by previous government of former governor Godswill Akpabio in 2008. So this governor Udom Emmanuel’s government inherited this project.

“And the Bridge was only 35per cent completed as at the time Udom Emmanuel came into office in 2015. And as you can see the project is now 100 percent completed.

It is going to be commissíoned on Monday by former President of Nigeria, Dr Goodluck Jonathan.

“And of course you know that this Bridge is part of the completed 19kilometer Etebi-Enwang road. In other climes, Governors declare public holidays to commission 1km roads, but Governor Emmanuel has silently completed a bridge as long as 1.15km in this community”

Also addressing newsmen in Mbo local government, the project contractor and Managing Director, of AMITEC construction Limited, Engr Aiman Saimua disclosed that project was reawarded to his company in 2019.

He also disclosed that the project was at 35per cent completion when his company took over, adding, “It was first started by the previous administration. But in 2018 His Excellency governor Udom Emmanuel called us to start work again on the bridge. And in 2019 work started in earnest.

“And by the grace of God and with the governor’s support we were able to complete this Bridge despite the global inflation. This Bridge is the fourth longest Bridge in Nigeria for now. However the other ones including the Eko Bridge in Lagos are all Federal government executed projects”,

The Syrian contractor who specializes in Bridge construction noted that for now no other State government in the country has constructed a Bridge that is as long as the Afi/Ukontighe bridge.