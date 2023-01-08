‘

… says sovereignty lies with the people

By Festus Ahon, ASABA

THE Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, weekend, urged the G-5 Governors to join hands with the party to actualize its mission of recovering and rebuilding Nigeria.

Reacting to the chants of “Atiku, Atiku, Atiku” at Ibadan during the flag-off campaign for the re-election of Governor Oluseyi Makinde, at a news conference in Asaba, Spokesman of the PDP, Mr Charles Aniagwu, said the party would continue to appeal to the G-5 governors to sheath their sword and return back to the main fold of the party.

He, however, said ultimate power to elect leaders lies with the people and not the decision of any leader, adding that the era of leaders deciding who to be voted for was over as sovereignty lies with the people.

He said the reaction of the majority of the people at the Ibadan rally was an indication that Atiku Abubakar and his running mate, Dr Ifeanyi Okowa were the preferred ticket to rescue and rebuild Nigeria from the ruins of the APC-led Federal Government.

Aniagwu said; “you saw what happened in Oyo State yesterday when one man tried to ascribe to himself the powers to decide who the people will vote for but the people expressed their democratic right which is very clear that Atiku Abubakar is their choice.

“We have said severally that our train has left the station but because we have very quality breaks we can always stop to carry hesitant passengers.

“So we will continue to appeal to our leaders, the G-5 governors to sheath their sword and return back to the main fold of the party and join hands with the party to actualize the mission of recovering and rebuilding Nigeria.

“Those who mobilised them did not foresee what they saw and it goes to show that no one man can boast of deciding how the people will cast their votes.

“As we speak I am sure you have seen the level of inflow of people, in this case, notable Nigerians from other political parties to the PDP

“We must commend our party faithful in Oyo State for demonstrating that Atiku Abubakar is the right choice for Nigerians.

“We still have time for any of the Presidential candidates who wish to step down for Atiku Abubakar and because we have promised an all-inclusive government they will not be left out as their ideas will be harnessed to achieve our mission of rebuilding this country”.

On the endorsement of the Labour Party Presidential candidate by former President Olusegun Obasanjo and elder statesman Chief Edwin Clark, Aniagwu said that the party was not worried as the ultimate power to endorse candidates lies on the people who have already endorsed the Atiku-Okowa ticket across the country.

He said: “As a Presidential Campaign Council we do not begrudge the Labour Party candidate nor the former President, Olusegun Obasanjo on the position taken by the former president.

“Our presidential candidate and his running mate are very much aware from the onset that we were going into a contest with other contestants.

“But we are confident of victory because we have the competitive edge to be able to win because Atiku Abubakar and his running mate tower above other contestants in terms of their experience and antecedents.”