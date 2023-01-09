Parents of special needs children were all smiles and in a joyful mood when Chinua Children Care Foundation, led by singer J’odie, feted some mothers through its outreach program for special mothers.

Mothers with children with special needs, who are highly marginalized in society, were celebrated, empowered, and encouraged at the program

The outreach which was held in Iyana Ipaja, Lagos and Sango in Ogun State saw over 87 mothers benefited from the show of love and compassion by the foundation.

According to the coordinator of Chinua Children Care Foundation, Kuchi Kuchi singer, J’odie, the outreach which started on social media has evolved into a movement of hope, empowerment and care for humanity.

“The goal of Chinua Foundation is to ensure that every State in Nigeria has world-class facilities for special-needs children in order to give special mothers a fighting chance in life,” said J’odie.

Food items including rice, seasoning cubes, tomato paste, vegetable oil and the sum of N5,000 cash were distributed at the outreach.