By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Tragedy struck on Wednesday evening when a yet-to-be-identified adult male, drowned while riding on a jet ski on Lekki-Ikoyi inland waterways, Lagos Island.

The incident, according to an eyewitness occurred at about 6. pm.

Permanent Secretary, PS, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, LASEMA, Dr. Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, confirmed the unfortunate incident.

According to Oke-Osanyitolu, “It was discovered by the agency’s responders on duty at the lekki base that an unidentified male adult drowned at the Lekki-Ikoyi inland waterways as a result of overspeeding while he was riding on a jet ski at the said location.

“Efforts are ongoing involving LagoscState Water Ways, LASWA, divers, and LASEMA officials to retrieve the body of the adult male whose body has unfortunately sunk too deep to be rescued.”

Details later…