By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Lagos State Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Governorship Candidate, Dr. Olajide Adediran, popularly called “Jandor” has raised the alarm over alleged series of attacks by suspected ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, hoodlums during campaign tours in various parts of Lagos.

Jandor, therefore, called on President Muhamnadu Buhari and Inspector General of Police, IGP, Usman Akali Baba to intervene by living up to expectation.

He made the remarks at a world press conference, held in Alausa, Ikeja, Lagos.

Jandor, however, said he would not be intimidated by the attacks and would go with his campaigns across the state as he had already covered over 100 wards.