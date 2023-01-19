By Ilelaboye Abayomi

It is quite easy to dismissively dump Senator Iyiola Omisore in the same category with many common Nigerian politicians.

Only few people have an inkling to the academic exploits of this phenomenal technocrat, chattered engineer, whose professionalism has unspeakable positive impact on Nigeria’s engineering landscape. Where professionalism and academic achievements are concerned, Prince Iyiola Ajani Omisore is not on the same streets with his political colleagues.



It is understandable that Senator Iyiola Omisore’s political stature towers over his academic exploits – that is to many people who have experienced his political impact in various ways. But if on a candid pedestal, we place the politician and the scholar side-by-side, the scholar is no politician’s mate.



Prince Iyiola Omisore had a humble scholarly beginning at S.S Peter and Paul Roman Catholic School, Ile-Ife. At the completion of his primary school education, he immediately proceeded to St. John Grammar School Ile-Ife, Osun State, Nigeria (1972 – 1977). He attended Federal Polytechnic Owo, Ondo State Nigeria. The scholar in him was yet unsatisfied. This prompted his travelling to the UK where he obtained a diploma Certificate in Electrical/Electronics Engineering at the Technology College, Reading UK – specialising in Electrical Testing methods – after excelling in his Full Technological Certificate Examinations.



The scholastic Titan, went on to Brunel University Uxbridge, United Kingdom, where he earned a Bachelor of Engineering Degree in Electrical Engineering and, a postgraduate Certificate in Mechanical Engineering and a Masters Degree in Building Services Engineering.



The recondite scholar then jetted to International School of Management, Paris, France, where he became a Ph.D. holder for his exceptional study in Infrastructure Finance.

At George Town University, Washington DC, USA, he did Advanced Budgeting Course. At the ABS Academy, Athens, Greece, he did the Appropriations and Public Finance Course.

He pursued Advanced Leadership Course at the University of Carolina. At West London College, he waded into Innovation and Leadership Course. At Harvard University, Omisore did Public Finance Course. At Internationale Weiterbildung und Entwicklung gGmbH, Germany, he studied the Aid Effectiveness and Donour Harmonization.



All the courses he did are strategic and advantageous to the making of the scholar, business mogul, and politician whose spheres of influence spanned across the administrative, political, and professional worlds.



Senator Iyiola Omisore’s expertise in his professional pursuit earned him enviable membership of various national and international Engineering bodies of gargantuan status. As his professional life kept touching lives, his contribution to the development of the Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE) got him Presidential Merit Award in the year 2007. In 2008, when NSE celebrated its golden jubilee, he was awarded with the prime award for extraordinary contribution to the growth of society and Engineering profession.



The great scholar is a fellow of many stellar professional bodies across the globe: Nigerian Society of Engineers; Nigerian Institution of Mechanical Engineers; Institute of Public Administration of Nigeria; Chairman, Board of fellows, Institute of Public Administration; member of COREN accreditation team for engineering courses in Nigerian universities; Nigerian Institution of Safety Engineers; Chartered Engineer; Engineering Council(United Kingdom); Registered Engineer; COREN; Nigerian Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (NIEEE); Nigerian Institute of Procurement Engineers; Institution of Electrical Engineers; Institution of Mechanical Engineers; Chartered Institution of Building Services Engineers; Association of Cost Engineers; England and Wales; member of accreditation team for Engineering courses in Nigerian universities.



As expected of an astute scholar, Iyiola Omisore has delivered lots of keynote addresses, done many presentations and written excellent books. One of the books he co-authored is titled: Public-Private Partnership: A paradigm shift on Infrastructure and Public Procurement. At the 24th International Conference which took place in Philadelphia, USA in March, 2009, he presented the paper entitled “Constitutional policy frameworks and Solid waste Management in Nigeria.” At the annual Conference of Nigeria Institute of Public Administration, Abuja (September 2009), he delivered a lecture “Freedom of Information Bill: Legislative Perspective.”



His books, presentations and speeches have structured the system of thinking in spheres that are germane to political development, administrative approach, economic management, and ecosensitivity.