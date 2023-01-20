By Benjamin Njoku

Social Media influencer and actress Iyabo Ojo has lamented the worsening living condition in the country, warning that if we don’t get it right in the forthcoming general elections, Nigeria will be doomed forever.

In a tweet on Friday, the actress said she’s currently scared of opening her DM following a series of messages sent to her soliciting financial assistance.

“People are really suffering, It’s a daily struggle. These days, I’m so scared to even open my DM’s. Bcos 90% of the messages are depressing. My dear Country. If Nigeria gets it wrong again in 2023, this nation will bleed,” she tweeted.