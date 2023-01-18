By Gabriel Olawale

The energetic and resourceful house of Assembly candidate in Abeokuta South Constinuecy II, under the platform of All Progressive Congress (APC) honorable Igbaleye Wasiu Ayodele, popularly known as IWA has again continue his kind gesture by supporting fire victim the sum of 200 thousand naira.

IWA and his entourage stormed the house of the victim Alhaja Bello today 18th of January 2023 at Isale-Oja Kuto area on Abeokuta, the State Capital.

It was gathered that the tragedy incident happened early hours on Monday and the APC house of Assembly flagged candidate in his usual way supported the aged woman with the token of 200 thousand naira and prayed that God will restore her lost.

In his address lWA said, “contributing to growth of my community as always be my priority and this is what i will be doing for the rest of my life.

Getting here was surprised that the fire victim is my mother’s friend, this really surprised me because i was shocked when Alahja Bello told me herself that she is my mother friend

In his final noted IWA said i will urged everyone to continue to do good because doing good is rewardable than doing evil”.

The victim, Alhaja Bello “prayed for IWA for his kind gesture by dimming it fit to support her during her trying times, she said God will answer all your secret prayers and the position you’re vying for will be yours inshallah”.

IWA is the house of Assembly candidate vying to represent the good people of Abeokuta South Constinuecy II. Vote Igbaleye Wasiu Ayodele in the forthcoming election.