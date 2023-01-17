By Gabriel Olawale

The House of Assembly hopeful in the forthcoming election in Abeokuta South Constinuecy II, honorable Igbaleye Wasiu Ayodele popularly known as IWA who is contesting under the platform of All Progressive Congress APC has gifted market women in Abeokuta, Isabo Area in the state capital, the sum of 200 thousand naira to support their businesses.

In a statement made available to newsmen by his media Adviser Adeyemi Obadimu, IWA stated that the gift is his little way to support people and help them grow in their businesses.

While addressing the market women, the Abeokuta born philanthropist and educationist said the best way to contribute his quota is by ensuring his people are self dependent and accountable to themselves.

He urged the Isabo market women and all his followers to get their permanent voters card (PVC) and vote massively for all APC candidates in Ogun State.

He also canvassed vote for Governor Dapo Abiodun’s second term bid in the governorship election, stating that it is paramount for Ogun state

Furthermore, He promised to run an open door policy if elected.

“ If elected to represent the good people of Abeokuta South Constinuecy II, i promise to run an open door policy that my people will have access to me anytime they need me”