The Serving Overseer of the Citadel Global Community Church, Pastor Tunde Bakare was a guest on Real Talk With Kike, a talk show hosted by ace broadcaster, Kikelomo Atanda-Owo; recently where he spoke on his relationship with the All Progressives Congress presidential flagbearer, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and road to the 2023 general elections.

According to him ‘I will never allow any man drag me so low as to hate him, bitterness can only destroy the carrier not the person you’re bitter against. You can not be offended and anointed at the same time, I have nothing against him’.

He also spoke on why he’s still a member of APC despite the party’s perceived failures and the importance on building bridges across ethnic and religious divides if anyone is to become the president of Nigeria.

Watch the full interview below….