•CAN, MBF disagree

•We won’t be telling whole truth, if… —CAN

•You failed woefully to deliver your promise to Nigerians, MBF replies Buhari

By Peter Duru & Luminous Jannamike

President Muhammadu Buhari has said God helped his government to clear Boko Haram in the North-East.

The President noted that the threat of terrorism was the most critical security challenge inherited by his regime but expressed delight that normalcy had returned to affected states in the region

Buhari, therefore, declared that he had fulfilled the commitment he made to Nigerians in his May 29, 2015 inaugural address to frontally and courageously tackle Boko Haram terrorists and stabilise the country.

He said nobody could blackmail him on inexplicable wealth and illicit enrichment while in office, stating that he did not have “one square-inch outside Nigeria.”

But the Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, and Middle Belt Forum, MBF, disagreed with the President, saying Boko Haram was still very active in other ways, other than carrying AK-47 rifles and bombings.

Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, who disclosed this in a statement yesterday, said: “President Muhammadu Buhari says nobody can blackmail him on inexplicable wealth and illicit enrichment while in office, saying ”I do not have one square-inch outside Nigeria.’

“Speaking at a State banquet, Monday night, organised in his honour in Damaturu, the Yobe State capital, the President restated his vow to serve God and Nigeria until his last day in office and beyond.

“He advised Nigerians to remain patriotic, saying ‘as I said more than 30 years ago, we have no other country than Nigeria, we must all stay here and salvage it together.’

“Noting that the most critical security challenge inherited by the administration nearly eight years ago was the potent and pervasive threat of terrorism, the President expressed delight that normalcy has returned to affected States in North-East Nigeria.

“He recounted that the threat was particularly pervasive across the North-East geopolitical zone with Yobe State as one of the most hit by the terrorists.

“He, therefore, declared that he has fulfilled the commitment made to Nigerians in his May 29, 2015 inaugural address to frontally and courageously tackle Boko Haram terrorists and stabilize the country.

“‘In the North-East, God has helped us to clear Boko Haram, the economy has picked up and some people are asking me about the achievements of my promise to fight corruption.

“‘Well, under this system fighting corruption is not easy. When I was in the military, as Head of State, I locked up some people because the Constitution says you must declare your assets and people who couldn’t explain the differences in their assets, I locked them up.

“‘In the end, I was also locked up. So, if you want to serve this country you must be prepared for the worst. But one thing that I am grateful to God for is that nobody can blackmail me. I do not have one-square inch outside Nigeria and I intend to stay in Nigeria when I retire from public office.’

“‘Between 2003 and 2019, I visited all the local government areas in this country. In 2019 when I attempted a re-election, I visited every state and the number of people that came out to see who this Buhari is and was is more than what anybody can pay or force.

“‘So, I thank God that Nigerians understood me and I made a promise that I will serve God and Nigerians.’

“President Buhari commended Governor Mai Mala Buni of Yobe State for taking advantage of the return of peace and security in the state to execute people-oriented projects.

“Describing the governor as very competent and courageous, the President said he was lucky to have him in the saddle as the political leader in the state, supporting the federal efforts to decimate Boko Haram terrorist group.

“The President also acknowledged the cooperation of Nigeria’s neighbours in the fight against insurgency, recalling that his first visit outside the country in 2015 was to Niger and Chad, to garner support on tackling the misguided sect.

“President Buhari thanked the Governor and people of Yobe State, including Senate President Ahmed Lawan, for their warm reception during the State visit.

“In his remarks, Governor Buni expressed delight at the President’s inauguration of landmark projects in the state, including the Yobe International Cargo Airport, Damaturu ultra-modern market, Maternal and Child Health Complex at the Yobe State University Teaching Hospital, the 2,600 Housing Estate in Potiskum and the Damaturu Mega School at new Bra-Bra.

“He appealed to the President to approve the takeover of the Yobe State International Cargo airport by the Federal Government and the refund of N38 billion expended by the State government on the project.

“Equally, he requested the takeover of the State University Teaching Hospital, including the Maternity and Child Health Complex.

“The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Usman Baba Alkali, thanked the President for inaugurating a purpose-built, ultra-modern, and fully furnished State Command Headquarters; Police Secondary School; and Tertiary Police Hospital during the State Visit.

“The IGP assured the President and Nigerians that the Nigeria Police are fully prepared for the upcoming 2023 general election and would remain apolitical in compliance with the presidential directive.

“He disclosed that newly passed out Constables are being posted on field operations to their Local Government Areas in line with Mr. President’s directives and ahead of their deployment for the general election.

“‘In furtherance to this, we have exposed our personnel to specialized election security management trainings, developed Code of Conduct Handbook to guide the Police and other national security agencies that will be involved in the exercise,’ he said.

“He added that the Force has also perfected the logistics and manpower mobilization framework, and fine-tuned the Election Security Operational Action Plan in conjunction with the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), the Military, Intelligence Community, and other Sister Security Agencies.

“The IGP thanked the President for the annual recruitment of ten thousand police Constables over a five-year period, adding that the Presidential consideration has significantly bridged the manpower gap in the Force and broadly strengthened their capacity to effectively police the electoral process.”

We won’t be telling whole truth, if… —CAN

Reacting to the President’s claim yesterday, the Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, said it won’t be telling the whole truth, if it said there had been no positive changes in the constancy of Boko Haram attacks under President Muhammadu Buhari administration.

Chairman of the apex Christian body in Taraba State, Rev. Isaiah Jirapye Magaji, stated yesterday that many persons displaced by Boko Haram insurgents in the Northeast had returned to their respective communities and homes, because the activities of the armed insurrectionists had been contained by the security forces.

Magaji, however, said the Boko Haram agenda against Christians had assumed new and subtle dimensions which the government had not been able to address

He said: “For now, there are changes in the Boko Haram situation in the Northeast. If we say there are no changes, then we are not telling the truth.

“The changes we have observed are in terms of the constancy of armed attacks. That has been stopped and many of those internally displaced persons have returned to their homes.

“But you know the Boko Haram situation is based on a hidden agenda. When they execute a phase, they switch it off to create an impression the game is over before they move on to the next phase.

“We know that the Boko Haram situation in the Northeast was a planned thing to oust the Goodluck Jonathan administration and bring in a Muslim as president so that when he comes on board, it will be as if he has brought peace, but then, they have gone underground to do other things.

“Except Taraba, you cannot buy land to erect a church building in other states of the northeast geopolitical zone.

“So, the second phase of the Boko Haram agenda is on, but not with guns and bombs as it used to be, while the third phase of it is the kidnapping of pastors and armed banditry.”

You failed woefully to deliver your promise to Nigerians, MBF replies Buhari

Also reacting, President of Middle Belt Forum, MBF, Dr. Bitrus Pogu, said: “Just two days to Christmas, Boko Haram attacked Chibok killed two people, an elderly person and a toddler. They also abducted some people who were preparing for Christmas.

”What that tells you is that Boko Haram activities are still on. Their operational headquarters is still there. Many of the things Boko Haram are doing in the North are even not reported.

“There are extensions of Boko Haram in the North West and in the North Central. They have been attacking parts of Kaduna state right to even the end of last year. So then what does his fulfilling his promise mean? Is it saying that they have stopped one aspect of their activities which is bombing targets across the country; and now they have introduced kidnappings and attacking people and communities. Is that what it means?

“It is for Nigerians to judge whether the President has done what he promised in 2015. At that time he told us that it wouod be history, that he wouod eliminate Boko Haram.

“First of all we were deceived, a flag was brought to him, ground zero whatever, we knew it was not true and the attacks continued. And then it spread to the North West, parts of the North Central and now it is all over the place including South West, South East and even South South.

“So Nigerians who are the ones who feel the brunt would answer him appropriately that Mr. President you failed woefully and have not fulfilled the promise you made to make Boko Haram history in Nigeria. And we need greater political will to ensure that the military go after them to decimate them and not to wait in a location to repel Boko Haram, or bandits as they have renamed them in the North West and other places.

“So we need a leader who will uproot them and give Nigeria’s space back to Nigerians so that you can travel to any part of the country without fear.

“Even the Maiduguri- Danbua road which has just been reopened in December, an escort has to carry commuters on the stretch which is a distance of 90 kilometers and sometime the trip takes four hours because they stop at intervals to send surveillance while soldiers fire shots into the forests and bushes to ensure the safety of the commenters before they move ahead.

“So what has he achieved? Leah is still in Boko Haram custody, same for some of the Chibok girls. Has he resolved that? So lots of things and questions are begging for answers.

“Let the President come out clean and tell Nigerians that he has done whatever he could do, the effort he has put in is not good enough and he wished that whoever is going to come in through a transparent Democratic process is going to resolve the problems.

“If in 2014 the then President Jonathan could give marching orders to the Service Chiefs and we held peacefully election across the country, why can’t Buhari assure us of that? I hope he would see reason and do the needful.”