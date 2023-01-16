By Ada Osadebe

Sandra Iheuwa, popular businesswoman and fourth baby mama to music executive, Ubi Franklin has announced she has found love again, and will not reveal the identity of her new partner.

Recall that after her split with the music executive, she married a business magnate, Steve Thompson, but the marriage was shortlived.

She made the disclosure of her new-found love in a post via her Instagram story on Sunday.

Read Also

‘Davido was there at my lowest’, Ubi Franklin speaks on depression

I’ve been denied PVC since 2011—Abuja-based teacher narrates experience

Italy’s most wanted mafia boss Messina Denaro arrested

Iheuwa, however, added that she is not intending on making her man known to the public.

She explained her reason for doing such is so that if she suffers heartbreak, nobody else would know about it.

She said, “Love is a beautiful thing. Your girl as find love again.

“I will hide my baby like palliative, because when I chop breakfast, na between me and God.”