By Ada Osadebe

Ekiti state politician and Nkechi Blessing’s ex-lover, Opeyemi Falegan, has praised actor Alex Ekubo for his high moral standards.

The actor’s sexuality has come up since his estranged fiance, Fancy Acholonu made a surprising revelation about him.

However, Alex was supported by Opeyemi, who said that his celibacy lifestyle is evidence of his high moral standards.

He said it is totally wrong to yell at the actor without first hearing his side of the story.

Opeyemi cited himself as an example and said that he knows how it feels to be the victim of lies.

Read Also

The Menu: Plot Summary — what the film is about

Just In: FG inaugurates NDDC governing board

US funeral home owner, mother jailed for selling body parts

He said, “Calling him names (backshot) when u haven’t heard his own part of the story is unacceptable, unreasonable, offensive and also beyond the pale.

“Lies sell more on social media than the fact. Have been a victim of lies on social media and I know how it feels.

“Not having sex for years shows his high moral standards which to me requires a reasonable level of appropriateness fitness, suitability, morality, virtue modesty and purity.

“Quite worthy of emulation. ( sperm retention) (a king I stan).” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Falegan Opeyemi David (@hon_falegan_official_)