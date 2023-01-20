.

By Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN CITY – SHE is just 10 years old but she is already an author with a book to her name and she is on a mission to revive reading culture amongst her peers.

The story of Ivanna Omokide from Igarra in Akoko-Edo local government area of Edo state remains a big inspiration to every child of her age and even to many parents and guardians who might have children of her age to guide and care for.

Her parents Mr. and Mrs. Wakilu Omokide and her early years teacher Olamibo Balogun discovered her passion for reading and writing at just age three and explored it so that it would be lost.

She recently donated books to orphanages and when asked why she is on a mission to revive the reading culture, Ivanna said reading is the only thing that takes people around the world from the comfort of their home or school.

She said “I have learned that reading is the only thing that takes people to places they have never been to while sitting in their homes or schools and I want other children to learn what I have learned through reading different books”.

On her part, Balogun who also runs a reading and writing club for children in Abuja said “I saw those passions and potentials in her since she was in Nursery class.

“The first day I met her in my class, she was able to write her name. Something her other classmates couldn’t do. I was stunned! Since then I took it upon myself to build her interests in reading and putting her thoughts in black and white. A decision her parents proudly supported.

“And here we are today, she has authored her first book titled “Giving Joy” with support from her parents and myself.

“Also today we are here to donate mini libraries to two prominent orphanages here at Federal Housing Authority, Lugbe, Abuja which is one of her top wishes, supporting the Orphans by building their interest in reading off-the shelf books” she said.

She urged well meaning Nigerians to support Ivanna on her noble mission to help her equals to develop passion for reading.

Speaking on the role they played as parents to encourage the young Ivanna to achieve her dreams, her mother, Mrs Chikodi Omokide said “Raising a girl child in this era of digital technology and building that child’s interest in reading off-the shell books (hard copy books) can be tasking, however, in Ivanna’s case the passion has always been there coupled with the fact that she has a good teacher, Ms Olamibo who saw that potentials in her early enough and began to groom her.

“Also on my part, I did several home assignments with her to guide her whenever she finds anything difficult to understand.

“I can only be grateful to God for blessing her with a good teacher and mentor like Ms Olamibo who has also become her source of encouragement all these years” she added.

Mrs Omokhide who is a trained lawyer further advised parents to learn to study and understand their children’s passion early in life in order to encourage them in harnessing their God given talents while they are still young.

Ivanna at age 10 currently owns her own Not for Profit Project called “Ivanna Reading Project” which currently ranks her to be amongst the youngest Nigerians rendering humanitarian services to other children through her pet project.

She said the aim of the project is to revive the reading culture amongst mates in Nigerian and beyond. Also with the ultimate goal of using the proceeds from the sales of her first ever authored book to make donations of mini libraries to other well-known orphanages and schools in the Federal Capital Territory Abuja.

To support Ivanna’s Project kindly call 08034858005.