Itsekiri Ethnic Nationality, has cautioned the Federal Government against inaugurating the screened Chairman and board members of Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, despite a subsisting court order baring FG from going ahead to do so.

Recall that a Federal High Court sitting in Abuja, has ordered parties in a suit by Itsekiri Ethnic Nationality against the National Assembly from going ahead with the screening of the NDCC board nominees.

But despite the order, the Senate went ahead to screen and confirm the appointments of Mrs. Lauretta Onochie, as NDDC chairman, Samuel Ogbukuas the commission’s Managing Director, alongside other nominees.

Itsekiri Ethnic Nationality, represented by Edward Ekpoko, Mr. Edward Omagbemi and Victor Wood, in the suit is contesting that Onochie hails from Onicha-Olona community in Aniocha North Local Government Area of Delta State, a non-oil and gas producing area, whereas, Ogbuku, was forwarded as MD, NDDC Board hails from Bayelsa State, and contrary to an established rotation arrangement in accordance with the NDDC Act.

Meanwhile, counsel to the plaintiffs, Ama Etuwewe, SAN, in a petition to the Attorney General of the Federation, warning of the consequences of going ahead with inaugurating the screened NDCC board members, despite the court order, said: “Our clients have done all that is required of them by submitting for judicial consideration and determination their grievances against the Executive and Legislative Arms of Government, it behooves these arms of government to resist the urge to defy the judiciary and indeed the judicial process by refraining from conducts which will render nugatory issues presented by our clients to the court.

“The attendant implications on the faith and belief of the common man are dire and would almost be dampened if the executive and the legislativearms of government continue to bond towards shattering the fabric and fibre of the judicial process upon which true democracy is enshrined; which the judiciary seeks to mend and this certainly does not bode well for the rule of law if a precedent of executive and legislative disregard to court orders, is so easily displayed with impunity, just before the forthcoming general elections.

“Having fought to ensure that there is peace and stability in the country, it would be manifestly antithetical to the goals of this administration of which you are a key player, if solely for a refusal to await and comply with the judicial process, all the Executive has worked for in the past seven years, translates to naught.

“We are of the firm belief, taking into cognizance the judicial authorities referred to above, that as the Chief Law Officer of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, and a strong proponent of the rule of law, you will not in any way advise the President and indeed the Minister of the Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs, to proceed with the inauguration of Mrs. Onochie and Ogbuku on January 4, 2023, as the Chairman and MD respectively of the NDDC and or concretize their positions, pending the outcome of the adjudicatory process already initiated by our clients.”