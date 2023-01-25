Peter Oboh

The ex-British and Commonwealth boxing champion, Peter Oboh, has said it was time for Russia and Ukraine to shake hands and end the war.

Recall that the war between Ukraine and Russia took a turn for the worse when President Vladimir Putin of Russia threatened to use nuclear weapons.

In fact, USA, German, Poland and other European countries are sending tanks to Ukraine, which Russian described as provocation.

However, Oboh, the pugilist-turned cleric, said it was time for peace and not dropping of lethal weapons.

In his words, “The two, Russia and Ukraine, have tasted blood, as many have died on both sides.

“Their souls are already tied to fighting. And it’s like a movie to outsiders.

“But the truth is that the dead are dead. The wise knows that divorce cases come with a price.

“I think Russia should allow Ukraine join NATO and EU while Ukraine should allow Russia have the area they have occupied,” Peter Oboh concluded.