By Peter Okutu

The AnyiChuks GrassRoot Support Organization of the Governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Ebonyi State, Dr. Ifeanyi Chukwuma Odii, Tuesday described the report in some sections of the media of the delisting of PDP candidates by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, as falsehood and mere propaganda.

The Director, Media and Publicity of the group, Abia Onyike added that the development was an orchestrated campaign of calumny master-minded by those individuals and parties who are afraid of the rising profile of PDP in Ebonyi State.

In a statement titled: “IGNORE THE STORY OF DE-LISTING OF PDP CANDIDATES BY INEC, IT IS FALSEHOOD AND MERE PROPAGANDA”, the spokesperson of AnyiChuks GrassRoot Support Organization further explained that the INEC had already disowned the said report.

According to the statement: “Our attention has been drawn to the fake news being circulated by some sections of the press and the social media saying that the names of Ebonyi PDP Candidates have been delisted in the INEC portal based on what they termed as “Court Order”.

“We wish to make it abundantly clear that the false report is the handiwork of mischief-makers. It is an orchestrated campaign of calumny master-minded by those individuals and parties who are afraid of the rising profile of PDP in Ebonyi State.

“The report being circulated by these elements is their own fabrication which INEC has already disowned. The report should therefore be disregarded.

“It is well known by all and sundry that the issue of Ebonyi State PDP Governorship Primaries had been finally settled at the Supreme Court of Nigeria which upheld the nomination of Dr Ifeanyi Chukwuma Odii as the authentic Governorship candidate of PDP for the 2023 elections.

“We hereby call on our teeming supporters and the general public to ignore the mischievous publications and continue their preparations for the 2023 general elections.

“Those behind this falsehood are merely looking for a temporary relief, based on their fear of the PDP candidates, especially the Governorship candidate of the party, Dr Ifeanyi Chukwuma Odii.

“Sooner than later, they will have no room whatsoever for their perennial lies and propaganda.

“Ebonyians will vote for their choice Candidates and the will of the people shall prevail.”