New Jersey and Ohio have become the latest states in the United States to ban TikTok on government-owned devices over national security concerns.

The decision increased the number of states to have banned the video-sharing app to more than 20.

New Jersey’s governor Phil Murphy announced a cybersecurity order on Monday, to “prohibit the use of high-risk software and services,” on government-owned devices.

According to Insider, FBI director Chris Wray warned that TikTok could collect user information for espionage operations.

Meanwhile, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine issued an executive order yesterday as well to ban the use of any application, platform or website “owned by an entity located in China,” on state-owned devices.

New Jersey outlined a list of software vendors, products, and services to ban, particularly Chinese-owned firms.

This included TikTok’s parent company Bytedance Ltd, Huawei Technologies, WeChat and Alibaba products. The ban also extended to the Russian cybersecurity firm Kaspersky Lab.

It disclosed that an analysis of TikTok found that the platform collects keystrokes of users, takes frequent screen captures, accesses data from phones, and gathers other sensitive user information like passwords.

“Bolstering cybersecurity is critical to protecting the overall safety and welfare of our state,” Murphy said.

“The proactive and preventative measures that we are implementing today will ensure the confidentiality, integrity, and safety of information assets managed by the New Jersey State government.

“This decisive action will ensure the cybersecurity of the state is unified against actors who may seek to divide us.”

Ohio’s executive order outlined that China’s 2017 National Intelligence Law requires businesses located in the country to collect private information “including data sharing with the Chinese Communist Party.”

It added that Chinese social media platforms are essentially an “intelligence gathering mechanism” for the Chinese government.