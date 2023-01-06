Jens Stoltenberg (Photo: Reuters)

By Biodun Busari

The North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO) Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg has warned the United States and its allies not to underestimate Russia in the ongoing war against Ukraine.

Stoltenberg made this known on Thursday at a business conference, in Oslo, the capital of Norway, according to Reuters.

He said it would be dangerous to underestimate Russian President Vladimir Putin’s ambitions amid the war in Ukraine.

“They have shown a great willingness to tolerate losses and suffering,” Stoltenberg said.

“We have no indication that President Putin has changed his plans and goals in Ukraine. So it’s dangerous to underestimate Russia.”

Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24, as Putin said his country sought the “demilitarisation and denazification” of Ukraine.

Putin has threatened to use nuclear weapons which could jeopardise the peace and safety of the world if the West aids Ukraine in the war.

The Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) verified a total of 6,919 civilian deaths since the war began.