By Ndahi Marama, Maiduguri

Governor Babagana Zulum has said that it is an insult on his person for anyone to say his administration is marginalizing minority tribes, especially Bura in southern part of Borno State.

Zulum stated this at Marama town in Hawul Local Government Area on Monday, while reacting to a guest speaker at Bura Annual Day, Prof. Hassan Bdliya who claimed that the state government is marginalizing Bura communities in southern part of the state.

According to him, “for somebody like me, I think it is an insult on me for somebody to talk about marginalizition, looking at the numbers of mega projects that we have initiated to this very important Local Government Area and by extension in Marama town.”

Zulum noted that, even though he is Kanuri by tribe, he is fair to all manner of tribes, and he would not marginalize any section of the state.

“For me I think Borno State is one, yes I am Kanuri by tribe and under no circumstances since I assumed office as the Governor of Borno State, I decided to sideline any tribe in Borno.

“I was not happy with the speech of one of your elders, because this administration has performed better in Southern Borno, than even in Northern Borno”.

He explained that, in the history of Borno State, he was the only Governor to appoint a Christian from Southern part of the state as the Head of Service.

“This is for the first time Borno government had Christian Head of Service, I believed we are doing our best, but we are all human beings, if there is anything wrong we did to the Bura community, we will rectify our mistake by God grace”.

“What we did in terms of capital projects in this part of the state is not obtainable in Borno Central and Northern Borno, we constructed so many roads and primary healthcare, we built various mega schools including Biu high Islamic school, we built several churches, we empowered your women and youths with capital and skills acquisition, among other things, all in Bura community”.

“We are overhauling Marama General Hospital, built ultra modern market in Kwaya Kusar, I built police station, I offer scholarship to thousands of students in this community, I built vocational Centre in Marama” Zulum stated.