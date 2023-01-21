By Biodun Busari

Italian Football Federation has deducted 15 points from Juventus in the current Serie A season over a breach of financial dealings of the club.

The penalty came on Friday after an Italian soccer court probing its transfer dealings found them guilty.

According to ESPN, the verdict which also deals a blow to the club’s reputation is tougher than a nine-point deduction a soccer prosecutor had requested earlier.

Read also: Juventus entire board announces resignation

The 15-point penalty has dropped Juventus which was 3rd in the Serie A table to 10th place with 22 points.

ESPN said the ruling also contained the suspension of the former club chairman Andrea Agnelli for two years from holding office in Italian soccer due to mishandling and manipulating transfer finances.

Juventus said it would appeal to the country’s sports guarantee board once the reasons for the ruling were published.

“We consider this to be a blatant injustice also for millions of fans, which we trust will soon be remedied in the next court,” Juve’s lawyers said in a statement.

Juventus have denied wrongdoing and said their accounting was in line with industry standards.

The club is controlled by the Agnelli family’s Exor holding company and its shares are listed on the Milan stock exchange.