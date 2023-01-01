Mimsrozay speaks on his latest Album, “Mood Swings”, His Music & The Caribbean Experience

When recently asked, he said it feels so good considering the time and effort that he and his team put into the making of the art and the resonance from a global audience makes him feel accomplished through the impact his art creates and adds to the modern world we live in today, the love and appreciation from the fans who barely knows you in person makes me feel like a global citizen.

Lessons from Previous EP

“I learned to be more strategic before rolling out my next album – study the market more, adapt to new and emerging trends and execute appropriately with my team” he says

With reference to his growth, he said his sound has been evolving lately – It’s very vital for me to make sure I pass my message across to my listeners in a mature and professional way as I always remind myself about the purpose of my music being able to impact my listeners in whichever way they choose to digest and assimilate it. It takes me and my team a lot of effort to rollout my content because the product has to be good and deemed ready to go and that can be seen in my upcoming EP – my growth is evident once I am able to ascertain the milestone has being achieved I feel satisfied that we are rolling in the right direction, the mood swings crooner says. When asked about his Collaboration With Other Artistes, he said there are alot of jobs under the rocks with Justin Bieber, Chris Brown, Sean Kingston and Olamide and he has also worked with Davido, Wizkid, Tekno and a whole lot more in the past and it will be a pleasure to work again, and working with Olamide will be an addition to what we already have in place to be unleashed in the new year. There is value in being open minded and I am an ardent learner hence It enables me to be able to accept other cultures so I can learn from them and interpolate it to my knowledge.

As for his goal as an Entrepreneur, Mimsrozay says Success in his dictionary is defined as the amount of impact he has on the people around him, not ones bank balance. Hence his goal is to impact the world positively with his craft and knowledge.

Finding peace. He finds his peace after each accomplishment, additionally leaving in peace with his neighbours and every human he comes across is paramount to him having peace within himself – Although one cannot satisfy every human but he lives by the principle of ”Do your best and leave the rest once that is achieved on the scale he finds his peace and he could care less about the perception and opinion of others with the naturally laid-back cadence of a true Nigerian.

About music moving forward; Mimsrozay says

Music to him is therapy. it is a pill he uses when he needs his peace, music is spiritual and it has a healing process embedded in it naturally. Do you see how happy and awake people are when they hear music? That’s how I feel when I make music, hence music is life, enjoy it while it lasts. He says

”My music will be here for a lifetime hence its a Legacy”

Mimsrozay has had his first visit to Caribbean Islands of Barbados and Saint Vincent & The Grenadines had been a source of Inspiration for his upcoming Album. Much has been made of Afrobeats vying for supremacy with dancehall, but these reductive and often asinine arguments fail to acknowledge how African music moves across borders, especially in the internet age.

“This album was coming from a personal experience, and it was about me, ” he describes. “Me reminiscing and talking to myself and simultaneously talking to you. Most of my songs are usually pre-life experience and true life stories and it comes with the essence of passing a message about my journey where I came from, where I am and where I am going while putting a timestamp on each episode of my journey through music. When you step off the plane, it really does feel good to feel the grass beneath your feet. Upon arrival at a new destination, and the sun sets, the next morning often feels like an experience that awakens a part of you that had been sleeping the night before.

After a 10 weeks hiatus in Saint Vincent & The Grenadines all It took was a brief stint in Bridgetown for the boy out of Lagos Nigeria to realise he dreamed one day of touching down in Billionaire Rihanna’s Barbados and staying in a beautiful villa on the prestigious Sandy Lane a stone throw from Rihanna’s family home. The palm tree-lined boulevards didn’t sway him considering his vast travel experiences, but the view out onto the vast nothingness of the Caribbean Sea. “I look forward to living in the Caribbean one day It’s so calm and peaceful and it reminds me of my time in Australia and New Zealand, It also reminds me of my time in Bequia Island in The Grenadines – I looked out onto the ocean from my villa and saw Mustique Island where Princess Margaret – Countess of Snowdon the younger daughter of King George VI and Queen Elizabeth had lived” he says. An artist’s journey to peace isn’t a straight road, perhaps even less so for someone of Mimsrozay’s status. In an Afrobeat-fusion sense, he is unequivocally a talent to watch in the Afrobeat scene a legacy entertainer with the Gen Z vibe, But if you asked anyone in the Afrobeat music scene in Europe a decade ago, you knew the time was coming, just not when.