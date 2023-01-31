.

By Ndahi Marama, Maiduguri

Armed suspected members of the Islamic State of the West African Province(ISWAP), invaded Gur Lawal Village in Biu Local Government Area of Borno State, Zagazola Learnt.

Competent sources, told Zagazola Makama, a Counter-Insurgency Expert and Security Analyst in Lake Chad, that during the invasion, which occurred on Jan. 29, the insurgents also razed down Primary Health Care Centre ablaze and carted away medical supplies.

The terrorists targeted the medical facilities in order to steal drugs for the treatment of their fighters wounded during an encounter with troops in Damboa.

The sources said that the terrorists stormed the town on motorbikes, and began shooting sporadically forcing the residents in the area to scamper for safety.

He said that the terrorists took to heels after sighting reinforcement troops of 231 battalion Operation Hadin Kai.

He said no casualty was recorded in the attack.

Meanwhile, about four soldiers were wounded after a roadside improvised explosive device (IED) struck a convoy of troops during a fighting patrol along Wajiroko-Sabon Gari in Damboa Local Government Area of Borno State on Monday.

It was not clear where the soldiers were heading when they stepped on the IED.

They were believed to be from Wajiroko under the 25 Task Force Brigade, Operation Hadin Kai.

The wounded soldiers were transferred to the Maimalari hospitals for medical management.

In a related development, no fewer than 13 ISWAP logistics suppliers have been arrested by troops of Operation Hadin Kai in Borno State.

It was gathered that the troops of 29 Task Force Brigade, Benishiek, in conjunction with the Civilian Joint Task Force arrested the suspects during Market surveillance at Benishiek market.

An Intelligence Sources, said that the suspects were intercepted conveying large quantities of food and non-food items for ISWAP terrorists.

The sources said that Benisheikh and Jakana in Kaga Local Government Areas had remained one of the largest hubs of logistics supplies for the Boko Haram and ISWAP terrorists for many years.

He said during every market day, ISWAP logistic suppliers usually sneaks into the market to buy varieties of food items, fuel, sim cards, clothes and other items for their members.

He said that the troops had in many cases intercepted the bad elements working for the terrorists.