By Biodun Busari

Two Syrian soldiers were killed and three persons injured by Israeli airstrikes at the capital, Damascus International Airport overnight Sunday.

According to Syrian state media, a “barrage of missiles” was launched at 2 am local time, causing the shutdown of both the airport’s runways.

Arab News disclosed that Israel allegedly launched out airstrikes against targets near Damascus, late last month.

It said the Israeli military did not address the reports, in keeping with its long standing policy of not commenting on specific incidents.

However, it has admitted in the past to conducting hundreds of strikes against Iran-backed forces attempting to establish a foothold in Syria.