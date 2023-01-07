.

A spokesman for the United Nations underscored the importance of upholding the status quo in the holy sites.

This was in reaction to the controversial visit by Israeli National Security Minister, Itamar Ben-Gvir to the flashpoint Al-Aqsa Mosque compound in East Jerusalem.

UN Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres has always stressed the importance of upholding the status quo in the holy sites, “in line with the special role of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan.’’

Farhan Haq, the deputy spokesman for Guterres, told a regular news conference.

The secretary-general called on all to refrain from steps that could escalate tensions in and around the holy sites, he said.