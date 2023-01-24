By Victoria Ojeme

Israel and Nigeria first established diplomatic, cultural, and economic ties officially in 1960 after Nigeria’s independence was established.

The relationship was smooth until 1973 when at the urging of the Organization of African Unity, Nigeria broke formal ties with Israel in protest against Israel’s occupation of Sinai territory once belonging to Egypt.

But in January 1989, Gen. Ibrahim Babangida, Nigeria’s then military President, proposed the idea of restoring ties at a news conference during a three-day visit to Ghana. ”The circumstances, perhaps, that brought about non-recognition are fast dying away, and the situation may be different as time goes on,” he said.

Even in those years without formal diplomatic relations, Israeli companies continued expanding economic ties with Nigeria mostly in construction projects, public works buildings, mechanized poultry farms and the like.

Since the restoration of diplomatic relations, Israel and Nigeria have enjoyed a friendly and mutually beneficial relationship, with more Israeli companies investing in Nigerian construction, infrastructure, technology, communications and information technology, agriculture, and water management industries.

In fact, a Memorandum of Interest was signed between the Nigerian and Israeli Ministries of Foreign Affairs in 2006, formalizing bilateral consultations on political issues. This MOU facilitated increased dialogue and cooperation between the two countries on issues of regional and international concern. Economic ties between Israel and Nigeria are promoted by the Nigerian-Israeli Chamber of Commerce, and the Israel-Africa Chamber of Commerce.

On September 2, 2019, the Nigerian government announced it would partner with Israel to address security challenges, particularly the Boko Haram insurgency, facing Nigeria. A strategic partnership between the Galilee International Management Institute and Michael and Cecilia Ibru University was signed to enable the students of Michael and Cecilia Ibru University to take courses and obtain postgraduate degrees in Agriculture, Water Management, Health Management, Computer Science, Education and National Security without leaving the country.

This Monday, El Al Israel Airlines, Israel’s national carrier, said it will commence direct flight operations from Israel into Nigerian cities of Lagos and Abuja starting this March.

This is part of plans to continue expanding trade relations and tourism business between Israel and Nigeria and also to increase El Al Israel Airline flights operations to West Africa.

The Deputy Director-General, African Department, Sharon Bar-Li, stated this while interacting with journalists at the Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs Tuesday in Jerusalem.

Sharon noted that the route, expected to be very busy, would serve not only Nigerians but some neighbours in West Africa and Israelis.

The following day, Israel’s Hadassah Hospital said it was supporting Nigeria to improve its health sector by sharing best practices, developing research.

Ms Barbara Sofer, Israel Director of Public Relations and Communications, Hadassah Office in Israel said the hospital has recorded several breakthroughs in research and procedures. One of such breakthroughs is a treatment for bone marrow cancer, Myeloma, which is less expensive in Hadassah Hospitals and affordable for patients from across the world.

“One of the latest things we are very proud of is this new treatment for multiple Myeloma. Getting it in the U.S cost money, but here our doctor has managed to legally create a less expensive version of this. Something that will be possible for not only our country but throughout the world and in affordable places that do not have the budget.

“So it is a very innovative treatment with a very high success rate. Isreali’s Hadassah hospital develops breakthrough affordable treatment for cancer. We have a promising treatment for macro-degeneration and also is based on stem cells, Israel has an advantage that we are one of the counties that have stem cells available as opposed to the United States when they were banned to use these embryo stem cells.

“We now have treatment for macular degeneration using stem cells, a breakthrough treatment is back surgery where many people can have broken backs and they cannot undergo surgery because they are frail, we also have the wake surgery. That is the direction we are working in high tech innovations,” Sofer said.

Ms Suzzie Benvenziti, Executive Director, Hadassah Office in Israel said that the hospital operates an open-door policy which makes it open to everyone irrespective of religion, and race.

Benvenziti said that the hospital which is innovative and reassert hub has been able to thrive in Israel amidst several challenges

“The hospital has an open-door policy treating everybody without regards to religion, race and nationality and same is with the staff working here coming from every background. For this reason, in 2005, Hadassah hospitals were nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize and this is really one of the core elements of our values of the hospital.

“The Hospital is a center Center of excellence with over 200 research projects happening here at every time, we serve more than 1 million people annually and we are at the forefront of innovation worldwide. Various departments have been named on top of their field, various projects have been recognized, acquired by companies from across the world,” Benvenziti said.

Holgar Fung, Anesthesia Specialist in the hospital said that there is a lot that African countries can learn from Hadassah hospital to improve medi-care in the continent.

Fung, a Cameroonian doctor in the center urged African governments to build health infrastructure, equip them, regular training of medical personnel, improve and carry out more procedures and treatments, and conduct research to meet global standards.

“I am very hopeful about the African continent because there is more and more awareness because of the internet and the younger generation is becoming more and more aware.

“On infrastructure, we need to have structures, not only built but equipped. We need to train people, and also we need to create linkages. When it comes to training, we have a lot of medical schools on the continent but the problem is we do not encourage the culture of research which is really key and the centerpiece at Hadassah because the more you research the more you innovate, the more possibility you have to help people.

Another thing on the structure is procurement of logistics, open market and non-monopolization. Because of greed, only one person wants to control the whole chain for personal gains. We should work on ourselves for collective benefits.

“We need to improve our offers of health care, because most of our people go to India and the truth is, Indi is not better than ours.

“Increase the number of procedures we do and this can only be possible if we train more people, we need to buy equipment that improves in supply chain management,” Fung said.

In a related event, officials of the Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the State of Israel is committed to supporting Nigeria in driving its technology, innovative sectors, and building entrepreneurship among the youths to boost the nation’s economy.

Sharon Bar-Li, Deputy Director-general, African Department, Israel Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that Israel’s aim is to transfer knowledge to a society and ensure sustainability of such programmes by training and empowering local partners.

“We have continued working with African countries making Israeli technology available. Here, it is really not about the know-how, transferring knowledge, transferring technology, but the idea of working with Israel is about the do-how because we have the experience.

“Just several years ago we were a developing country and therefore we are in a very good position to work together with your countries.

“One of the fields that Israel has decided to master, and if you like to use it as a spearhead in its activities in African countries, is around a sector of innovation and entrepreneurship. Israel is described as the start-up nation, country of innovation. This restlessness that we have is the key engine to innovation.

“Although the traditional sectors of agriculture, water and health are still very relevant when working with African countries, we have realized that many African countries have entrepreneurial elements in which Israel and Israeli can connect naturally. And this is where we identify a good area, a common denominator where we can work together,” Bar Li said.

Bar-Li said that one of Israel’s sustainable development programmes in Africa is the establishment of its Development Agency, MASHAV’s Innovative Hub (Innov-Hub) in Abuja for aspiring researchers.

She said that Israel will be replicating the innovative hub for young entrepreneurs in every capital country of Africa where it has a Mission.

She said that the policy is geared at entrepreneurship and innovation touching different fields in so many different sectors to create cohorts of young entrepreneurs, and a network that can contribute to their economy, their communities, with Israelis support.

“This is the direction we have been taking in several years in Africa, the MASHAV laboratory outside Abuja. Following the success, we emulated and established one in Accra and now we are looking at putting another one in Dakar Senegal. And the vision is to have such centers of excellence and innovations in each of the countries in which we have an Embassy,” Bar-Li said.

Mr Emmanuel Nachshon, Deputy Director-general, Public Diplomacy, Israeli Foreign Ministry said that Israel has specialists going to different parts of the world and helping them build a better economy.

He explained that what makes the Israeli philosophy very special as opposed to other countries is that they come to build projects that the people can understand, train them on it to be dependent and not reliant on them.

“What we are looking for is partnerships at which local people are part of the project. That they are not just recipients of the projects because that is the only way to make it work. If you are a rich country, the easiest thing to say is that I will buy them fish but it is a big mistake because if you buy them fish, people will not fish themselves.

“So what you need to do is help them create better sources of nourishment to catch those fish and this is what we try to do.

“What is unique about Israel is that we have no colonialist past, so it means we come with clean hands. These results are successful and they contribute to humanity,” Nachshon said.

Ambassador Eynat Shlein, MASHAV’s Deputy-director said that MASAHAV’s activities are visible in Nigeria with more projects and programmes to be facilitated by MASHAV.

“We worked in Nigeria on various projects in recent years. I hope you have heard of the fair, the innovation workshop that is going on for the third year. There were a lot of participants in the training that is going on for the third time and it is a very successful model.

“Isreali government holds hands with the Israeli private sector and of course with Nigerian partners and offer innovative training for young Nigerians. More collaboration on trainings in the coming years,” Shlein said.