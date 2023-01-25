One of the best ways of managing finances is by keeping your expenditure in check by devising an effective budget plan. However, despite a comprehensive financial plan, you might face emergency cash crunches.

In such a situation, opting for a gold loan could be one of the most viable options, owing to its easy eligibility criteria, lower rate of interest and quick disbursal process. Gold financing comes with no end-use restrictions, allowing you to utilise the corpus for all personal and business requirements.

Reasons to Opt for a Gold Loan During Cash Emergency

Evidently, a gold loan is a feasible way of obtaining substantial corpus and meeting emergency financial requirements. However, consider checking the additional fees and charges before proceeding with the application process.

Quick loan approval and disbursal

With the advent of growing technology powering online applications, the process to apply for a gold loan has become extremely convenient and hassle free. This comes to the benefits of individuals, especially during times of emergency cash needs. To expedite the process, you simply need to visit the website of your preferred lender and fill up the online application form.

Following this, the bank or financial institution would verify your gold items’ purity and assess the needed documents. Once the verification is completed, the corpus is quickly disbursed to your bank account.

Higher loan amount

Another crucial benefit of a gold loan is that you can obtain a substantial loan amount, which could help you meet your big-ticket financial needs easily. Having said that, obtaining a huge loan corpus during emergencies could be tough. Since gold loans entail easy eligibility parameters and a high loan-to-value (LTV) ratio, you can easily raise substantial funds through this option.

However, before opting for a gold loan, note that the loan amount is dependent on the purity and weight of your gold items. Consider choosing a lender that performs a transparent jewellery evaluation to ensure you receive the needed funds.

Easy eligibility parameters

Unlike other types of secured loans, gold loans come with extremely easy eligibility parameters. You simply need to submit a few KYC documents, including your Aadhaar card or PAN card and utility bills. Additionally, you do not need to maintain a strong credit score to obtain a gold loan, as lenders only assess the purity and weight of gold items before loan disbursal.

Owing to the simple eligibility parameters, you can consider gold loans as one of the easily accessible financing options. However, note that a few banks and financial institutions might accept gold items of 22 carats and above. Thus, consider having a talk with the lender beforehand.

Lower rate of interest

The interest rate of a gold loan is comparatively lower than other types of secured financing options. In an emergency, borrowers would prefer to obtain a loan with a lower interest rate. Since gold loans provide this benefit, the total repayment amount is reduced, which makes it easy for you to manage debt. Furthermore, reduced EMIs would not place added burden on your monthly finances.

You can check the total cost of borrowing by using a gold loan calculator , which displays instant results pertaining to the total interest payable based on the repayment option you choose. The calculator also provides details of the total gold weight you would need to obtain a certain loan amount. Thus, this online tool could help you plan your borrowing and make effective repayment planning.

Multiple repayment options

Another benefit of obtaining a gold loan during emergency cash requirements is that this option allows you to repay the loan through multiple repayment options. This helps you manage your finances in an efficient way and lowers the risk of loan defaulting.

You may choose to repay your gold loan through any of the following options:

You can pay the interest component of the loan as EMI and repay the principal amount as a lump sum at the end of loan tenure.

Borrowers may also choose to make partial payments of the interest and principal component. Under this method, you do not need to follow a fixed repayment schedule. You can choose to repay the principal amount initially and then pay the interest. This will reduce your overall interest burden.

You can also choose the bullet repayment scheme, which allows repaying the entire loan amount, including the principal and interest components, at the end of loan tenure.

Another way to repay a gold loan is by paying out EMIs consisting of interest and principal