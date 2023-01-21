By Esther Onyegbula

The management of Eko Electricity Distribution Company (EKEDC) has apologised to some of its customers in Lagos and Ogun States over the irregular power supply they were currently experiencing.

Mr Godwin Idemudia, General Manager, Corporate Communication department, EKEDC, made the appeal in a statement in Lagos

According to Idemudia, the irregular power supply being experienced was due to reduced load capacity from the National Grid.

General Manager said that the outage affected some customers in some parts of Badagry and Ogun State under Agbara District of the company.

He, however, assured the residents that normalcy would be restored to the affected communities as soon as the capacity was increased.

“What we are presently getting from the Grid is not enough to meet the demand of our customers.

“At the same time, this is to notify our esteemed customers in Lagos Island of an impending maintenance work scheduled for Sunday, Jan.22, between 9 am -1 pm.

“This maintenance work will require Fowler injection substation to be temporarily shut down.

“So, Ikoyi and the environs under Island District will be out of supply during the period of the outage.

“We are therefore appealing to customers to bear with us.

“EKEDC highly regrets any inconveniences caused by this irregular supply,” he said

Idemudia also appealed to customers to be vigilant at this crucial time to prevent hoodlums from vandalizing their cables.