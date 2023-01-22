.

By Khadijat Braimoh & Deborah James

One of the hoodlums who attacked some traders under the Iganmu bridge in Apapa-Iganmu Local Council Development Area of Lagos, weekend, had his wrist chopped off by an irate mob while fleeing from the scene.

Five other suspected members of the gang were arrested by policemen attached to the Badia division.

The fleeing suspect’s severed wrist and various charms were recovered by the Police.

Eyewitnesses said the hoodlums numbering over 20 stormed under the bridge when some of the traders had closed for the day. The armed hoodlums reportedly dispossessed their victims of cash and other valuables.

One of the traders, who simply gave his name as Salisu, explained that “they came by 7.30pm when most of the traders had left.

The attack lasted about 30 minutes. When they heard that the Police were coming, they fled the scene with their loot, heading towards Ajeromi Primary School, within the neighbourhood.

“But one of them was captured by the irate mob, beaten mercilessly and his left hand severed as he managed to escape from the scene before the arrival of the police.

“When the Police arrived, we told them the direction the hoodlums went. They chased them and apprehended five of them.

The suspects, according to Police sources, had been on their wanted list over their alleged involvement in the destruction of the Orile Police Station during the #Endsars crisis two years ago.

The suspect whose wrist was severed was identified by others members as Sodeeq, when he was brought to the station.