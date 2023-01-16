By Steve Oko

The Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB; and the family of its detained Leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, have respectively, thanked Gov. Chukwuma Soludo of Anambra State, for volunteering to surety Kanu, if President Muhammadu Buhari, would be magnanimous enough to release him.

Kanu’s family noted that Soludo was the first sitting Governor from the South East to demand the IPOB Leader’s unconditional release.

The family which spoke through Kanu’s younger brother, Prince Emmanuel, insisted that Kanu committed no crime to be illegally held in custody even after he had been discharged by the court.

Emmanuel who spoke exclusively with Vanguard in Umuahia, commended the Anambra State Governor for his consistency in demanding the release of Kanu, recalling that Soludo had shortly after his inauguration, visited Kanu at the Abuja headquarters of the Department of the State Services where he is currently detained.

“I sincerely want to thank Gov. Chukwuma Soludo for standing tall and making passionate appeal for MNK’s release. Let it be on record that Soludo is the very first sitting Governor to call for the unconditional release of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, a prisoner of conscience.

“He has been discharged and acquitted by several courts in Nigeria, especially that of the Abia State High Court judgment .Therefore , I align myself with governor Soludo and other men and women of conscience .Note that nothing last forever”.

Similarly, IPOB in a statement by its Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful, commended Soludo for calling for Kanu’s release.

The statement issued on Sunday read in part: “Governor Soludo, we appreciate your efforts to demand the release and surety of our leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu. Every IPOB member worldwide thanks you”.