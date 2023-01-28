By Biodun Busari

The Directorate of State of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has said it was disturbed by the report it received regarding the deteriorating health condition of its detained leader, Nnamdi Kanu.

According to the group, despite Kanu’s worsening health condition, he was still being held in the custody of the Department of State Service (DSS), “notwithstanding the fact that the Court of Appeal had discharged and acquitted him of all the trumped up charges brought against him by the Federal Government.”

In a statement signed by the Head, Directorate of State, IPOB, Chika Edoziem, the group accused the DSS of following the orders issued by the Federal Government in collaboration with certain Igbo politicians.

The statement read, “We wish to alert the international community of the fact that the DSS has deliberately escalated its torture of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, whom they are still illegally detaining despite the order of a court of competent jurisdiction for his immediate and unconditional release.

“We have it on good authority that the DSS acting on the script given to it by the Federal Government and in collaboration with certain politicians of Igbo extraction met to discourse how to eliminate Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.

“At this meeting, it was suggested that Mazi Nnamdi Kanu should be poisoned and allowed to die slowly.

“With the current deterioration of Kanu’s health, coupled with the refusal for weeks now by the DSS to allow him to be seen by a doctor, and the fact that they have continued to provide inadequate medication for his known ailments and deny him proper feeding, it has become obvious what the plans of the DSS and their collaborators are.

“Recollect that certain collaborators who claim that they are counting down to the declaration of Biafra, are actually working according to the time line they have set for the poison administered to Mazi Nnamdi Kanu to have irreversible effect on him.

“The Nigerian judiciary must prove that it is not indirectly part of this sinister plan to eliminate Mazi Nnamdi Kanu by expediting the hearing of the appeal brought before it.

“We wish to put the UN, AU, EU, UNHRC, the USA, UK, Canada, Ohaneze, PANDEF, Afenifere, Middle Belt Forum, Arewa Consultative Forum, the Christian Association of Nigeria, Governors of the South East and South South Regions, and others, on notice that nothing must happen to Mazi Nnamdi Kanu in the custody of the DSS or shortly after his release.

“The leadership of IPOB must not be held accountable for the grave consequences that will ensue should the Federal Government continue in their chosen path of illegality and planed murder of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.

“Self determination is a universally recognised right of Indigenous peoples and we the Biafran people will not be cajoled or compelled to jettison or abandon this right.”