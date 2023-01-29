.

By Chimaobi Nwaiwu

The Indigenous People of Biafra, IPoB, has said that the suspension of Kingsley Kanu, also known as Kanunta, the younger brother of its leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, was not an indication of any kind of crisis, division or rift in the group, stressing that the action was one of the measures to instil discipline among members.

The separatist group also said that it would stop at nothing to ensure that members play by the rules, adding that IPoB is a responsible group that has zero tolerance for indiscipline, nothing that Kanu would equally suspend any of his relations who displays any intolerable behaviour that tends to bring disrepute to the respected group.

The suspension of Kanunta in Germany had sparked off rumours of division and disaffection in IPoB, but the group has dismissed such rumours, saying that nobody was above the group as every member who erred would equally be treated the same way the group had handled Kingsley’s alleged infraction and anti-IPoB activity.

IPoB said many of its members including office holders have been suspended and in some cases sacked but the group still exist and would continue to exist, warning that being a relation to its leader, or any of the top office holder, does not make any member above the law.

Justifying the suspension of Kanunta, IPoB recalled that in the past, people including principal office holders have been suspended such as Dr Clifford Iroanya, Mazi Ikenna Nwaononenyi (aka Omiomio), late Barrister Emma Nmezu and 7 others who were sacked one day. It also added that the former deputy leader, Uche Mefor, was disciplined.

It will be recalled that Kingsley Kanu was indefinitely suspended from his Germany-based IPoB branch for an alleged infraction and anti-IPoB activities, which the pro-Biafra group claimed was aimed at bringing the united group in Germany to disrepute.

A statement signed by the National Coordinator of IPoB in Germany, Mr. Collins Chinedu, entitled, “Suspension of IPoB membership of Mr. Kingsley Kanu, aka Kanunta” made available to newsmen by IPoB’s Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful, further alleged that he has been using his affiliation to IPoB’s leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, to an unmerited super advantage and placing himself above every IPoB rules and discipline guiding the group.