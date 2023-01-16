By Dickson Omobola

Chairman, Senate Committee on Finance, Senator Solomon Adeola, weekend, decried the untold hardship and economic loss occasioned by the Federal Government’s policy of banning fuel stations’ operations 20 kilometres to the international borders of Nigeria.

The Senator, who rounded up his three days ward to ward campaign tour of Ipokia Local Government Area, with separate meetings with all the Ipokia Traditional Council and stakeholders, lamented that the policy, conceived to tackle the menace of smuggling of petroleum products, has negatively impacted the economic fortunes of the people at borders areas.

Adeola, who is All Progressives Congress, APC, candidate for Ogun West Senatorial District, said: “The policy, as well as the closure of borders, was intended to protect our national economy from the negative effects of cross border smuggling.

However, it has led to untold suffering for border communities and with years of implementation of this policy and the incipient removal of fuel subsidies, it is time to consider the plight of the long-suffering border communities and review these policies. As it is the price of petrol now ranges from N250 to N350 making the business of its smuggling unattractive.”

The lawmaker promised to liaise with the National Security Adviser to the President and other relevant authorities on the need for a review of the 20- kilometer distance for filling stations operations adding that at the very least the distance should be reduced to 10 or 5-kilometer to the international borders across the nation.

He promised to work towards a constitutional amendment to give constitutional roles to traditional rulers as they are closest to the people and should be in a position to directly address issues of development and security facing the nation if given firm backing adding that the incessant killing of the people of border areas by men of Nigeria Customs Service would be a thing of the past once he is elected as he would influence better operational and technological procedures to combat smuggling and prevent loss of innocent lives.