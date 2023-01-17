.

**AS Navy Special Forces Deploy, Secure Baga End of Lake Chad for Return of Business Activities.

By: Kingsley Omonobi – Abuja

A former Coordinator of the Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF) in Borno State, Mr Abba Aji Kalli has raised the alarm that there are over 40, 000 orphans in the state alone arising from the Boko Haram insurgency, warning that unless the federal government comes to their aid and addresses the challenge they pose, it is another time bomb waiting to explode.

This is just as he said Nigerian Navy Special Forces have been fully deployed to the Baga end of the Lake Chad basin and restored security to the Lake Chad fringes thereby enabling commerce, especially fishing activities and businesses to resume.

Speaking at a briefing in Abuja titled, “Counter Terrorism and Maritime Safety Under Buhari Administration: Encomium for the Nigerian Navy”, organized by Building Resilience Against Violent Extremism, Insurgency and Terrorism (BRAVEIT) on Monday in Abuja, Mr Kalli said, “As I speak, today, we have over 40,000 orphans in Borno. Children with no father no mother and nobody catering for them. This is another time bomb waiting to happen if the challenge is not addressed”.

Declaring that the insurgency in the northeast is not about religious or indoctrination alone, Mr Kalli accused “France of behind the insecurity of the area especially Borno because of the oil and gas in Lake Chad and large deposit of Uranium in Borno”.

He disclosed that going by what the French plan, with support from its collaborators, and the resources they made available to the Boko Haram terrorists group, the Nigerian Military did a wonderful job of degrading the terrorists and bringing life and commerce back to Borno.

“I can tell you that Nigeria has won this war with the support of the armed forces. In the history of insurgency war, Nigeria is only country where IDP camps are closed and people successfully returned to their ancestral homes. The Nigerian Navy has taken over Lake Chad and supported by Multinational Joint Task Force, the economy is back and is now booming. This is what they did not want”.

In his remarks, the Director of Operations, BRAVEIT, Lawrence Bilal Audu said, “As the Administration of President Muhammadu Buhari winds down in a few months’ time, we wish to note without any fear of contradiction that, Nigeria under his dynamic leadership has made landmark achievements in various strata of the polity particularly in the area of security despite some daunting challenges which may be described as deliberately inflicted.