An Abuja-based company, Ability Insurance, and Brokers has announced the appointment of Mallam Abdulmalik Suleiman as its new Executive Director, Business Development, Marketing and Strategy.

The development was conveyed in a statement signed by the company’s Chairman, Mr. Danjuma Caxton in Abuja on Friday to newsmen as part of moves to rejig the company’s operations to meet the needs of its existing and future customers.

In the statement, Caxton expressed the optimism of the management of the company that Suleiman would bring to bear, several years of cognate experience in the media, especially in the strategy marketing arm in the operations of the company.

“We are very happy to bring on board Mallam Abdulmalik Suleiman. He is a specialist in sales and marketing in the media industry whose experience is very handy to the growth aspirations of our company,” Caxton said.

A native of Kogi State, Suleiman started his career in the media with an Abuja-based company; Leadership Newspaper as Manager, Advert in 2006, rising to become Advert Manager the following year of 2007.

In 2009, the management of the newspaper appointed him the General Manager of the company with the specific responsibility to oversee the company’s operations in the Southern part of the country.

His talents and sense of dedication were soon spotted by the government of his home state of Kogi State when he was appointed Senior Special Assistant to the governor in the Ministry for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs before returning back to the Media industry.

A thorough-breed professional with expertise and experience in areas such as Media Business Management, Strategy, and Marketing, he contributed to the growth of Leadership Newspaper from infancy to one of the leading national dailies in the country within a short period of time.

Suleiman is a graduate of Marketing from the prestigious Kaduna Polytechnic, Kaduna.