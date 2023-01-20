Chisom Orji, a multi talented singer/songwriter residing in the USA has just released her latest music project; Let All Creation featuring Eben.



In this interview Chisom Orji who is married with four wonderful children and has eight gospel albums to the glory of God shares the inspiration behind the new single, advice to upcoming artistes struggling to be heard and more.

Enjoy!

How long have you been around the Gospel Music Industry?

Music has ways been part of my life as long as I can remember.

I have singing and composing since childhood. My first gospel album was released in 2004, and I have been singing professionally since then.

Tell us about your new single trending at the moment.

This is a song that I wrote about 5- 6 years ago, but decided to work on it last year. The song really ministers to my spirit each time I sing it, and I want the world to be part of that ministration. The song calls on all God’s creation to come in one accord and worship it’s creator.

What inspired the title “let all creation”?

The song invites all of God’s creation to come together and worship Him. Psalm 148 talks about this calling.

We gathered from most gospel blogs making the rounds now, that you wrote this song while on a cruise ship on vacation, how true is this? Also tell us more about the experience…

I was on a cruise ship with family enjoying vacation, when this song came to me. We were in the middle of a mighty ocean, and roaring sound of the ocean and the whistling of the mighty wind became music in my ears. I started singing and asking God’s creation to worship Him.

Is that what sponsored the idea of shooting the video on a cruise ship?

The cruise experience was part of the inspiring factors. The video producer and I seem to share similar ideas which I believe is the working of the Holy Spirit

Having seen your video on YouTube and how colorful it is, what was the experience like gathering that much people also what inspired the idea of a live recording on a cruise ship?

It is an experience of a lifetime. This is the way we will gather in heaven to worship at God’s throne. It is life-changing. I pray the video to empower more souls to worship God than ever before.

The video must have cost a fortune, tell us more?

This video is the most expensive video I have ever shot in Nigeria. The concept was an expensive one. Thanks to Jesus Filmworks for their efforts, ideas and support in bringing this project to fruition.

As a fast rising gospel artiste, how does it feel sponsoring yourself even on a big project as this?

This is the work of God. It is a priceless project. There is no amount of money invested in God’s work that is too much as long as I am concerned.

What inspired your decision of choosing Eben to feature on the song, why Eben?

When I wrote this song, I did not think of featuring anyon as first. As the song was coming to completion, I thought will be more complete if I have another person sing with me. I chose Eben because I could hear his voice on that track. He has that powerful voice that compliments my female contralto voice, and above all, he is a fellow gospel artist who sings about the love of Christ.

What was the experience like working with him?

My experience with Eben was a good one. I believe we connected well on this project. We had no clash in ideas in the recording and shooting of the song.

The new year started for you on a very good note as we all can see, what other projects do you have in place for 2023?

I have plans to complete more songs and minister more in events around the world by God’s grace.

Any plans to sign a young artiste into your music label?

I have no plans to do that at this very moment, but who knows what God has in store

What is your parting words for your fans out there and the upcoming artistes struggling to be heard?

Be open to the spirit of God and let Him lead the way. God has a plan for everyone; give God the chance to actualize His plans in your life.