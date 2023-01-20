.

Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

An amalgamation of Civil Society Groups in Osun state, The Osun Masterminds, TOM, has called on the State Governor, Ademola Adeleke to take charge of the security situation in the state from further deterioration.

The group while berating the Governor for embarking on the sinking of boreholes in each of the 332 wards across the state, it commended the administration on its intention to google map the state.

Speaking at the January edition of the state-of-the-State address, TOM’s Executive Director, Professor Wasiu Ali-Oyedokun, said the new trend of insecurity in Osun, formerly a peaceful state is highly worrisome and demands immediate attention.

“We find it quite unfortunate that in very recent times, cases of kidnapping for ransom are now on the rise in Osun State. In times past, the security situation in the State was such that one could boast that Osun was almost-immune to the kidnapping menace that was enveloping some sides of the country.

“Sadly, we are now having increased cases of abduction and this is quickly unsettling dwellers of the State. We do understand that this particular issue of insecurity has become Nationwide and has been on the increase all over the country. However, we think that concerted efforts can still be made to ensure that our State is protected from the menace.

“We have also followed his recent announcement of certain government initiatives ahead of his 100 days in office. We must say that no matter the thought behind the announced initiative, sinking boreholes across the 332 Wards in Osun State is not a progressive step at this point in the history of the State.

“In trying to pursue a comprehensive water supply policy, the Governor is not supposed to take populist steps such as the sinking of boreholes at this time in history, but look more at water supply solutions that are more comprehensive and more relevant on the long term”, he said.

A member of the group, Ayo Ologun while fielding questions from journalists, disclosed that Governor Adeleke must rise to the occasion else, cultism and thuggery will be on the rise in the state.

“We want to briefly advise the State Government to ensure stricter coordination of men of the Transport Management System that just got introduced. We are aware of several cases of a battery of Okada riders in the name of coercing them to purchase tickets; we are also aware that certain elements who now consider themselves to have control of the State’s transport architecture, have been going about threatening rival groups within the old union.

“The transport management system must not be allowed to become a tool in the hands of unscrupulous elements that they will use to throw the State into crisis. Osun cannot afford any reintroduction of thuggery, cultism and hooliganism in the name of Transport Management”, he added.