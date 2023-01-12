…As NGO donates food, cash to widows

By Ibrahim Hassan, Kaduna

The people of Tumburkai community in Dandume Local Government Area of Katsina State have called for military presence in the area so as to checkmate the activities of bandits ravaging the area.

They made the call when a Kaduna based Non Governmental Organisation (NGO), Victims of Banditry Support Initiative donated food items and cash worth millions of Naira to women who have been rendered homeless and dislocated from their communities.

The NGO, in a statement said it distributed bags of rice and cash to women in Tumburkai on Thursday and had on Wednesday, distributed bags of rice and undisclosed sum of cash to widows in Afaka community of Igabi Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

Speaking at the event, the National Coordinator of Victims of Banditry Support Initiative, Mr. Abdullahi Usman Tumburkai, said that the NGO was motivated by the fact that there is the need for the society to support the needy especially the widows and those who lost their sources of livelihood and loved ones due to the ravaging insecurity in the Northwest region.

He said, “although we don’t have much, but we are not happy seeing those affected by bandit activities cannot feed So out of the little God has given us, we intend to make sure the needy are also fed.”

The NGO assured that the supply of food items and cash to the widows would be a continuous affair.

“The NGO intends to continue giving food items and cash to the widows and others for the foreseeable future and we are calling on the state and federal governments and wealthy individuals to pool their resources together in helping the widows.”

The coordinator who lamented over the worsening state of insecurity in Tumburkai and environs, urged the Federal Government to set up an Army Forward Base in the settlement in order to deter the activities of the bandits.

They observed that for over two years, Tumburkai and surrounding communities had not witnessed any form of military presence or patrol, a factor which they alleged had emboldened the bandits.

“It is therefore, necessary for the government to do the needful by setting up military presence in these areas,” they appealed.

Some of the beneficiaries lauded the NGO for coming to their aid.For Aisha Ayuba from Tumburkai Ward 1, it was indeed a thing of joy as she did not have a single grain of food in her house untill the NGO came to their aid.

The Councillor of Tumburkai A Ward, Hon. Amirul Suleiman was extremely happy over the gesture of the Abdullahi Usman-led NGO and thanked them for what they have been doing for the community.

“When it comes to community development, service to humanity and good governance,they are at the forefront of these activities.They are the number one that championed the fight against poverty, fight against unemployment and to bring development to his community, for this, we thank you,”he said.

Another beneficiary, Asabe Muhammed was equally grateful that she was given a bag of rice and money to purchase ingredients.

The Youth Leader of Tumburkai Community, Malam Ibrahim Dan Libya on behalf of the community, expressed gratitude to the NGO, saying “what happened here in Tumburkai today is a very good initiative by the NGO and we are very grateful to God and the Victims of Banditry Support Initiative.In as much as we are thanking the NGO, we are also calling on the Federal Government, State Government to come to our aid just like the NGO is doing right now.We need security, we need light and we need good roads,” he said.