By Steve Oko

Immediate-past member representing Umunneochi state constituency in the Abia State House of Assembly, Hon. Ikedi Ezekwesiri, has been shot by unidentified gunmen suspected to be bandits terrorising residents of Umunneochi.

The incident, according to him, occured about 5:00pm Wednesday evening when the former lawmaker was returning from Enugu.

He said his 11-year old son was with him in his Prado jeep when they ran into the hoodlums who suddenly emerged from the bush and opened fire on them.

Although he escaped by the whisker, his left hand was shattered by bullets of the hoodlums.

Narrating his ordeal to Vanguard from a hospital bed in Umuahia where he is hospitalized, the ex- lawmaker, said that but for God’s intervention, he would have fallen prey in the hands of his attackers.

” If anyone has not been taking God seriously, let him start to get serious with God because it was God alone who rescued me from the claws of death.

” One of the bullets which probably could have pierced my heart got stocked in the bible on my dashboard.”

Recounting how it all happened, the ex-lawmaker said:” I was returning from Enugu, and around 4:45pm l branched off from the Enugu-Port Harcourt expressway at Leru junction and headed home.

” I met a police checkpoint and I chatted with the men on the road block and gave them something for pure water.

” As I descended the hill and raced towards Lomara Junction where you have a military checkpoint, I saw four boys from the bush with guns. Being conscious of the environment, I moved towards them to scare them to pull out of the road, and I managed to escaped them.

” As I accelerated , I didn’t know that there was another group ahead. So, as I was coming, five of them rushed towards me with guns. In a split of seconds I had my opinions: Go for them so that all of us will either go to heaven or hell? Or how do I escape them?

” But for the grace of God, by the time I swerved, the car would have skidded. They were shooting but I didn’t allow them to get my tires.

” So, as I moved beyond them driving towards Lomara Junction where we have military checkpoint, I saw someone who appeared like a marksman. He targeted me, and within seconds, I discovered that my left hand became very heavy.

” I managed to drive with one hand and blood was flowing everywhere. I increased my speed, and when I got to the military checkpoint I stopped and explained everything to them.

“But more curious thing was that from the checkpoint to where I was attacked, one could hear the gunshots. So, after telling them what happened, two or three of them moved.

” The blood was too much on me as I was looking for who will take me to the hospital. I flagged down a vehicle and I contacted my doctor who arrested the bleeding before I was referred to this hospital.”

Asked if he knew the identify of his attackers, he said no.

” One point I want people to note is that the person was a marksman. He probably felt frustrated the way I had beaten those other gunmen. So, for him, it was: let’s go for the killer. He was just aiming at me!”

On the worrisome security challenge around the Lokpa-Isuochi- Ihube Okigwe- Isuikwuato axis, the ex-lawmaker said the menace had got to a point where a drastic measure had to be taken to curb the menace.

” The truth is that there is a problem in our land, and we must look for a way out. It has become embarrassing for us as a people. As a community we must rise.

“It’s insulting that a handful of infidels will put every Umunneochi person to this degree of fear. We have to rise, and the time is now.”

The Prince of Isuochi ancient kingdom said that his attackers would not evade justice.

” They won’t get away with this. As God lives, we must find a way out”.

He said the pellets of the bullets would be surrendered to security agencies to determine the type of guns used by his attackers.

Vanguard reports that former Prelate of the Methodist Church of Nigeria, His Eminence Dr Uche, was abducted around that same axis mid 2022.

He regained his freedom after N100 million ransom was paid to his kidnappers according to him after his release.

Kidnapping for ransom has hightened around Umunneochi and its environs since last year.

Despite high presence of security operatives in the area including local vigilante, the monster has refused to abate.