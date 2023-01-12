…wants non performing heads of security agencies changed

…says Obi, Kwankwaso doing ‘spoiler’s job’ for Tinubu

By Levinus Nwabughiogu-Abuja

A member of House of Representatives, Hon. Shamsudeen Bello Dambazau has advised presidential candidates and others seeking elective offices in the February and March general elections to synergize with the security agencies to achieve a peaceful exercise.

He said they would be the greatest losers should insecurity mar the elections.

Dambazau who addressed a press conference in Abuja on Thursday was responding to questions on the recent alarm by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC that the polls may be postponed or cancelled if the current wave of insecurity across the country persisted.

The lawmaker who represents Takai/Sumaila Federal Constituency of Kano State said “With the security situation and the threat they are giving, I think it is very important that the security agencies, and not only them, but the candidates that are the ones that have a lot to lose in this situation.

“They are the ones that need to come together to make sure that all apparatus that needs to be put in place to allow the elections to hold peacefully should be done”.

Dambazua who is also the son of the former Chief of Army Staff, Gen. Abdulrahman Danbazzau however said that insecurity has been largely curtailed by the Muhammadu Buhari led APC government, adding that some heads of security agencies who cannot perform as expected should be changed.

“I think so far so good, this government has done very well. There is room for improvement. More can be done. I think people should be held accountable. There should be set targets, because if you do not have a performance target, then there is no way to review to see how well you have been doing.

“The security agencies have a task to perform. And that task is to secure the lives and properties of Nigerians. If you are not doing what you are supposed to do, you should get changed. That is how it should go. So that people would be on top of their game.

“There is no sentiment in play here, so the government is not playing. They have targets that have been given to the security agencies to ensure that Nigerians can exercise their right to vote and put in leaders that they believe would be able to usher this country into the next phase that we want to,” he said.

Assessing the political scenerio, Dambazau said that the presidential candidates of the New Nigerian People’s Party (NNPP), Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso and the Labour Party (LP), Mr. Peter Obi were playing a spoiler’s game for the APC presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

He said that Tinubu was the man to beat in the elections.

He said: “Is NNPP a force, of course, Kwankwaso is a two-term governor, he has large followership, he has touched people’s lives, well respected in Kano, in Nigeria, he has track record but what I want to bring you back is the spoiler effect.

“With the introduction of these people now, it is a very clear win if you know what you are doing statistically, you can see clearly how Asiwaju Tinubu is going to win 2023.

“Appearance can be deceiving, the APC has been tried and tested and even the PDP and most of the people there either come from APC and PDP, and PDP and APC.

“And like I said to you, the spoiler effect, the youths that are there, are probably there for fanfare but when it is time to return to the ballot, their cards and their votes are for Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“Bola Ahmed Tinubu is the man that has the gravitas, experience to take care of all these issues that are disturbing Nigerians, be them trivial, be them controversial, be them sensitive, to be able to put people together to be able to douse all tensions in different sectors, in different regions of NIgeria.

“I promise you that come 2023, with the circumstances here, if you know about the spoiler effect, then you already know that clearly APC has already won this election by God’s grace come February 2023.

‘Tinubu is healthy. There is nothing wrong with him. If you remember last night, Kashim Shettima even mentioned that he is diabetic and has hypertension. But Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has no ailment. He is very fit. Did you not see him dancing Buga? He is well. There is nothing wrong with him”.