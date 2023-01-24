INEC PVCs

The INEC in Lagos State on Tuesday said that it had taken delivery of the last batch of Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) in the state, urging applicants to collect their PVCs before Jan. 29. deadline.

INEC’s Administrative Secretary in Lagos State, Mr Adebisi Ajayi disclosed this in a statement in Lagos.

Ajayi said: “The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Lagos state wishes to inform the general public, most especially the registered voters that the remaining PVCs for the state have now been received.

“The PVCs shall be available for collection at the INEC Local Government Area Offices from Wednesday Jan. 25 to Sunday Jan. 29 between the hours of 9.00am and 5.00pm daily.

“The commission hereby enjoins all eligible registrants who have not collected their PVCs to please avail themselves the opportunity of doing so before Jan. 29, the deadline for the exercise.”

He reiterated that the collection of PVCs remained free while collection by proxy was not allowed.

According to him, INEC is committed to making votes to count.