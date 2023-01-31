.

.INEC has vindicated Ebonyi PDP -ANYI G’EMEYA Campaign Organisation

By Peter Okutu, Abakaliki

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) yesterday restored the name of Mr Ifeanyi Chukwuma Odii as the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the March 11, 2023, general election.

The development has further solidified the candidacy and credibility of the PDP Governorship candidate in the State.

INEC, in amendment number three to the final list of candidates for the election issued on Monday 30th January, cited court orders for the restoration of Mr Odii’s name.

Vanguard had previously reported how INEC in its amendment number two issued on December 22, 2022, delisted the name of Mr Odii and his Deputy Governorship Candidate, Senator Igwe Nwagu from the list of candidates also citing a court order.

In that second amendment in December, INEC had also named one Henry Chima Udeh as the Ebonyi South Senatorial candidate of the Labour Party also citing court order.

Reacting to the development, Abia Onyike, the Director, Media and Publicity, ANYI G’EMEYA Campaign Organisation for the Ebonyi PDP Governorship candidate, Chief Chukwuma Ifeanyi Odii, stated that the latest publication released by INEC had vindicated the Ebonyi State chapter of the Party.

In a statement titled “NEC HAS VINDICATED EBONYI STATE PEOPLES DEMOCRATIC PARTY (PDP)” Onyike stressed that the development had further assured victory for the PDP in the March 11 governorship election in the State.

“According to him: “The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has once again vindicated the teeming members and supporters of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ebonyi State with the restoration of the name of the party’s governorship candidate, Dr. Ifeanyi Chukwuma Odii as the authentic and only governorship candidate of the PDP in Ebonyi State.

“The publication of Dr. Odii on the January 30, 2023 update of authentic governorship candidates by INEC vindicates the teeming members of the PDP in Ebonyi State who have stood their ground behind Dr. Ifeanyi Odii.

“Dr. Odii who was validly elected at the party’s primary and subsequently affirmed by the Supreme Court of Nigeria was also on Thursday, January 26, 2023, handed the flag of the PDP by the National Working Committee (NWC) led in person by the National Chairman of our great party, Sen. Dr Iyorchia Ayu at the Pa Ngele Oruta Township Stadium, Abakaliki.

“With this latest development, the victory of the PDP in the March 11 governorship election is further assured as all is now set for the PDP to reclaim its stolen mandate and restore the peace to the Salt of the Nation.”

Meanwhile, in the third amendment released by INEC yesterday and signed by its Secretary, Rose Oriaran-Anthony, the electoral umpire named Mr Linus Okorie, a former Member of the House of Representatives as the Senatorial candidate of the Labour Party for Ebonyi South zone.

INEC in the third amendment also listed one Mr Irem Ibom Oka, a former House of Representatives member, as the candidate of the party for Afikpo North/South Federal constituency.

The name of the present occupant of the seat, Mr Iduma Igariwey was listed as the candidate of the party in the original list released on September 20, 2022.

INEC also listed the name of the Member Representing Ezza North/Ishielu Constituency, Anayo Edwin as the All Progressive Grand Alliance candidate for the constituency in place of Mr Joseph Nwobashi who was listed in amendment number one as the party’s candidate for constituency.

The Commission in an explanatory statement accompanying the list said the third amendment became necessary due to various court orders it was served.

INEC also explained that some amendments became necessary to correct errors made by Political Parties while uploading the names of their candidates on its portal.

The statement reads:

“The Commission published the final list of candidates for Presidential, Senatorial and House of Representatives elections on 20th September 2022 and Governorship and State House of Assembly Elections on 4” October 2022 in accordance with the provisions of Section 32 of the Electoral Act, 2022 and the Timetable and Schedule of Activities for the 2023 General Elections.

“After the said publication, the Commission was served Orders of Court in respect of the nomination of candidates for Governorship, Senatorial, House of Representatives and State House of Assembly Elections”

“It is worthy of note that the list of candidates was amended in Amendment Nos. 1 & 2 published on the Commission’s website on 10th November and 22nd December 2022, pursuant to Court Orders and Deaths.

“By virtue of the provision of Section 287 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended), the Commission is bound to enforce the Orders of Court on the Nomination of candidates by Political Parties in the affected Constituencies”.

“Whereas the Commission published the details of Candidates as submitted by political parties on the INEC Candidates Nomination Portal (ICNP), some political parties forwarded complaints seeking correction of an error made in the details of their candidates”.

“Consequent upon the above, the lists of candidates in respect of the attached Senatorial Districts and Federal Constituencies, Governorship and State House of Assembly elections are amended and published as Amendment No. 3 pursuant to the Orders of Court served on the Commission as at 30th January 2023, Deaths and requests for the correction of candidates’ details by political parties”, the statement said.