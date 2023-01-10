.

John Alechenu, Abuja

The Labour Party has urged the Independent National Electoral Commission and Nigerians as a whole not to give in to threats by persons and political parties to frustrate the nation’s march towards a better society by thwarting the forthcoming general election.

Chief Spokesperson of the party, Dr. Tanko Yusuf said this in response to the alarm raised by INEC on the possibility of a shift in date or cancellation of the 2023 elections owing to growing security threats.

Tanko told Vanguard in a telephone interview that the attacks on INEC facilities were clearly orchestrated by persons who were afraid of a free and fair electoral process because failure already stares them in the face.

ALSO READ

Insecurity: Polls may be postponed, cancelled — INEC

He said, “The threat posed to our electoral process by these people who have been attacking INEC offices and facilities is a clear call for vigilance which is the eternal price to pay for our liberty.

“We urge INEC, the security forces and the generality of Nigerians not to give in to these cowards who are desperate to cause a constitutional crisis because they already know they can’t win in a free, fair and credible electoral process.

“We call on all lovers of democracy at home and abroad to resist plot to cling onto power by a rejected cabal who have held Nigeria and Nigerians hostage since independence.

“It is time for our security agencies to up their game by arresting and exposing these enemies of Nigeria and their sponsors.

“Nigeria must survive, our citizens deserve better managers of our security and economy and the Labour Party has the road map as is being laid bare by our Presidential candidate, Mr Peter Obi and his running mate, Dr Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed.”