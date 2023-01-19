.

* Says allegation aim to distract commission ahead of Poll

By Olayinka Ajayi, LAGOS

The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, has described allegations making the rounds that local chiefs otherwise called Baale are warehousing Permanent Voters Cards, PVCs and are also helping the commission in distribution as “Obnoxious”.

Reacting to the allegations, INEC Resident Electoral Commissioner, REC, in Lagos, Mr. Olusegun Agbaje in a phone call with Vanguard, described the allegation as obnoxious with the sole aim of distracting the commission ahead of the elections.

He said:“I am not aware of it. It is strange to me because we have 20 Local Government Areas in Lagos, which of the local governments in particular? Sometimes journalists are not helping matters. They should help probe information to help the system work effectively.

“As far as I am concerned, how do we investigate it? As you and I know we have so many Baales across Lagos. It has no basis and such an allegation is obnoxious with the sole aim to distract us”.