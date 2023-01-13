Peter Obi and Rabiu Kwankwaso

The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, the presidential candidates of the New Nigeria Peoples Party, NNPP and the Labour Party, LP, Rabiu Kwankwaso and Peter Obi, respectively are expected to speak at the Chatham House research event billed for next week.

The Royal Institute of International Affairs, in a statement on its official website, explained that the event is part of a series of events and outputs examining Nigeria’s 2023 elections and political developments.

Read also: 44 Days to Elections: Obey court orders, substitute names of 130 candidates, NNPP begs INEC

According to its schedule of events, the INEC boss will discuss preparations and priorities for ensuring electoral integrity and inclusivity on 17, January 2023.

Yakubu will also discuss key challenges and plans for the conduct of the elections, including election security and the use of new technological systems.

On his part, Kwankwaso will discuss his policy ideas for improving systems and services in Nigeria, with a particular focus on the country’s education sector and the wider priorities for ensuring secure and inclusive service delivery on 18, January 2023.

Obi, will discuss his vision for policy and governance reforms in Nigeria, including the priorities for tackling deep-rooted insecurity and corruption, and measures to promote social and political mobility for Nigerian citizens on 16, January 2023.