By Festus Ahon

ASABA-THERE was widespread jubilation in Otulu-Ogwashi-Uku, Aniocha South Local Government, Delta State as memners of the community came out in droves to dance and celebrate with their newly appointed Chief Okwabani Anthony (Tony) Enurah.

The people who also celebrated the change of the name on the signage at the entry gate of the community was changed Otulu Ugo back to its correct name of Otulu Ogwashi-Uku, sang and dance round the town.

This is sequel to approval lettter from the Aniocha South Local government on the change of the community’s name to its original name (Otulu Ogwashi-Uku), which has been the name for over 300 years.

The Local Government council in the letter by its Secretary, Prince Emordi Okonjo, said: “The Aniocha South Local Government Council has received the above letter from you regarding the illegal activities of the above named persons who have tried to change the name of your community to Otulu Ugo.

“We agree with you that this attempt to change the name is not only illegal, it is likely to cause serious civil unrest in the community.

“You are free to return any illegally changed name back to the proper name of the community which is Otulu Ogwashi-Uku. Please ensure to inform the Divisional Police Officer if you have any challenges.

“It is important to ensure that peace is maintained in Otulu Ogwashi-Uku and you should work with the police to ensure the security of the lives and property of all your community members. This is one of your primary responsibilities.”

An indigene of the community who spoke to newsmen on condition of anobymity, said “the change in the signage and letter from the Local government has put a nail in the coffin of the land grabbers, who attempted to change the name of the community using brute force and supported by suspected cultists and terrorists.

“These are the same people who attacked the Obi of Ogwashi-Uku when he visited the community in 2021”.

Reacting to the development, Palace Secretary of the Ogwashi-Uku Kingdom, Prince Ifeakanachukwu Emordi, said; “all is going well with the recovery of the community”, expressing gratitude to Governor Ifeanyi Okowa who according to him, stood against all illegalities.

He also expressed gratitude to the Delta State Police commissioner, Mr Ari Muhammed Ali who, according to him, assisted in ensuring peace and security in the entire Ogwashi-Uku Kingdom.