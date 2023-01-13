By Odubenu Anumati

This coming election is not the usual election. Your votes will count this time around. Don’t give up, dear Ukwuani Nation. It’s time to stand up right and keep pushing. This is a battle for survival for the Ukwuani people.

The PDP has been in power since 1999 in Delta State and the Ndokwa Nation has been taken for a ride all these years. While they come out to make promises of lies, we the Ukwuani people continue following them like we are under some sort of spell. There is a wicked spell in the hearts of the PDP Governors against the Ndokwa Nation.

How else can you explain that we as the second largest ethnic group in Delta, and with Obiaruku and Kwale being the 6th and 7th largest cities in Delta State, have nothing to show for it all along.

Places like Ozoro, Oleh, Ogwashi-Uku, Abraka appear more like mega cities due to the dominant presence of higher institutions and other government bodies while Obiaruku and Kwale, which are more populated than these aforementioned cities lag behind in developments in Delta State.

The only seeming development in Ndokwa Nation is the proliferation of Special Adviser (SA), Senior Special Adviser (SSA) and a few Executive Assistant (EA) positions given to the Ndokwa PDP ardent followers as appointments. Our people have become blindfolded to the general good of our own people with the dangling of a few carrots before the monkey. And so, the PDP has been in power in Delta State for long to the extent that it is now an assumed birthright to them to rule our beloved state and to mismanage our collective resources.

And so, supporting Sheriff and Onyeme is tantamount to supporting another continual failure and extreme marginalization of our people in Ndokwa Nation.

This is why I boldly stand for Friday Osanebi and Ovie Omo-Agege in their quest to un-sit the PDP stronghold in Delta and to ensure that, at least, we have a new and fresh government totally devoid of the old ways of the PDP cartel that won’t let the Ndokwa Nation receive the fresh air of development and government awareness. And the right man for that job is not Monday Onyeme, who is an Ukwuani man running with Sheriff because Onyeme is also a part of the same PDP system which has heavily neglected and impoverished the Ndokwa Nation in general.

Hence I’m calling on all Ukwuani people to come out en masse and throw our support to an opposing party, the APC, wherein Honourable Friday Osanebi is running from with Ovie Omo-Agege.

Enough of the old cartel of PDP in the Government House. We need a change. We need a fresh air of development and government. And we need Otunba Friday Osanebi in this regard.

Vote wisely. Vote cautiously. Vote For OSANEBI and AGEGE.