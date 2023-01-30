Ichola, who is the CEO of skincare brand, Belle Nubian, has an annual business turnover of €9M, 47 employees including 10 senior executives and 200 total distributions and franchises to 43 countries on four continents.

But she said the goal is to keep the work going and getting desired results, adding that “I believe in what I do and I’m a hard worker. I micro-manage a lot which is the only way to manage anything with most African team and also because I’m extremely competitive.

“I am a perfectionist and I love a well-done job. I also try to compensate my team properly, so I motivate them to work with me. Not only do they gain in experience, they also gain monetarily.

“I want to do something to women born by women, especially for African women. I want to help a lot of women out there because I believe in us a lot.

“I know if we were given the proper opportunity at the right time, we can achieve greatness and I still believe in that till today.”

According to her, one of the challenges is that a lot of women are restricted from achieving their goals and getting enough opportunities due to their dependence on the men and the society.

“A lot of African women still depend on their men to do everything because of our culture and value. This restricts a lot of women to pursue their dream, believe in it and work hard towards it.

“The society also doesn’t give a lot of women opportunities and that adds to the problem.”

The expert also stated that she intends to make a mark in her community, and in the world at large by helping many women overcome such challenges.

Furthermore, Ichola revealed that money and recognition in the African beauty industry has been her motivation to be the very best.

“Money and recognition drives me. I want to leave my mark on earth, at least in my community,” she said.

Speaking about her journey into the skincare business, she revealed that Belle Nubian is a brand that started right after she finished working with an A-list American celebrity.

” I learnt a lot about skin and products for skin — the good and the bad — during that time, and I brought everything I learnt from what those celebrities used for their skin to Africa to share with my sisters. Some of us who think these products are not affordable needs to know what product to use and how to use them.”